Culture - Sports Lao Cai festival highlights northwestern region’s quintessence A festival honouring the quintessence of ethnic groups in the northwestern region is underway in Sa Pa national tourist site of Lao Cai province.

Culture - Sports Paintings depict beauty of life A painting exhibition titled “The life around us” was recently held at the Hanoi-based Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, conveying meaningful messages about the life.

Culture - Sports Cinemas reopen in HCM City Cinemas in Ho Chi Minh City reopened on November 19 with a schedule of Hollywood and Vietnamese films, six months after social distancing started in late April.