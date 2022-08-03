Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Traders at Ha Long 1 and Ha Long 2 markets in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh are now able to go cashless as they can use digital payment services in a 4.0 market model introduced in early July.



Viettel Quang Ninh is the supplier of non-cash payment service in the two markets. Instead of cash, traders use digital payments for shopping activities and service fees.



All small traders in the two markets will make digital payments via Viettel Money – a form of fast payment with conveniences developed by Vietttel.



Payment can be made via the phone number, QR code or bank transfer. Fees for electricity, water and environmental sanitation can also be paid with a Viettel Money account.



Le Viet Ha, deputy director of Viettel Quang Ninh, said to realise the goal of electronic payment rates reaching 50% by 2025, following the Government’s direction, digital payments must become part of the daily life, in both urban and rural areas.



Therefore, payment digitisation in the markets is one of the solutions to achieve this goal sustainably, said Ha.



Viettel Quang Ninh has readied technology and human resources to coordinate with Hạ Long city’s authorities to deploy cashless applications.



In April this year, Ha Long city issued a plan to develop non-cash payment developments for the 2022-2025 period, under which the city strives to have 90% of people aged 15 and over with transaction accounts and have non-cash payments in e-commerce reaching 50%.



The average growth in the volume and value of non-cash payment transactions is expected to expand by 20-25% per year, while 100% of the tuition fees of educational institutions and schools in Ha Long will be paid by a non-cash method.



Ha Long city’s public administration centre has guided and supported citizens in making payment transactions on the National Public Service Portal.



By July 14, over 1,400 citizens had paid taxes and other fees through the system, with a total amount of nearly 17 billion VND (over 727,400 USD), accounting for 84% of total transactions.



Online payments are providing people with more choices about payment methods, contributing to reducing people’s travel time and saving costs for people and society.

Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh are striving to promote comprehensive digital transformation, especially in administrative reform, with the aims of luring more investment into the locality.



Since June 1, digitisation and data extraction platforms have been piloted at the provincial public administration service centre, and in the sectors of justice; labour, invalids and society; education and training; health care; and information and communication.



Over 9,300 enterprises in Quang Ninh have registered to use e-invoices.



Quang Ninh has so far provided 1,712 Level-4 online public services out of the 1,832 administrative procedures.



The rate of administrative procedure documents received and processed online via the online public service portal reached 62%.



Up to 1,180 online public services at level 3-4 of the locality have been synchronised on the national public service portal.

Local authorities have also paid attention to removing difficulties facing businesses, developing modern and synchronous infrastructure facilities, and enhancing regional linkages towards promoting economic growth and luring more investment.



Thanks to the acceleration of digital transformation in administrative reform, as of early June 2022, the province's non-budget investment attraction reached nearly 37.9 trillion VND (over 1.6 billion USD).



Last year, Quang Ninh topped Vietnam's Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI); and Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS). It also ranked second in the public administration reform (PAR) index.



Quang Ninh is the province with 5 consecutive years of holding the first position in the PCI in 2017- 2021, and 9 consecutive years during 2013 - 2021 in the group of five provinces and centrally-run cities having the best performance of economic management in the country.



The locality posted an estimated growth rate of 10.66% in Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in the first six months of this year, which is 2.64 percentage points higher than the rate in the same period of 2021.



Quang Ninh collected over 27.18 trillion VND (1.17 billion USD at current exchange rate) for the State budget, an increase of 18% year-on-year.



Total social investment in the period is estimated at 42.3 trillion VND, up 10.9% from the same period last year./.