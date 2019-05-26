A flooded street in Mong Cai city(Photo: VNA)

– One person remains unaccounted for and dozens of cargo steel boats have sunk in Mong Cai city, the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, after prolonged rain caused flooding in the city on May 25.The rain, which took place from May 25 nigh to the early morning of May 26, has caused the missing of Tran Viet, born in 1998 and living in Tran Hung Dao street, Ka Long commune.Viet was reportedly washed away while riding a basket boat on the Ka Long river.Local competent agencies are making efforts to find the victim.Currently, rushing water flows remain on the river, sinking dozens of steel boats transporting cargo so far. Meanwhile, many streets in Mong Cai have been flooded.-VNA