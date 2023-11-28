At the welcome ceremony for visitors of Chinese cruise ship Zhao Shang Yi Dun. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Chinese-flagged cruise ship Zhao Shang Yi Dun docked at the Ha Long International Cruise Port in Quang Ninh province on November 28, bringing 721 visitors to the famous tourist destination in the north of Vietnam.



This is the first cruise taking Chinese tourists to Ha Long in 2023.



The visitors are scheduled to explore a number of tourist attractions in Ha Long city, including the UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage Site - Ha Long Bay, before leaving for the central city of Da Nang and Hong Kong (China).



According to the provincial Department of Tourism, this event has great significance for the locality, showing a sign of recovery of the Chinese tourist market after the COVID-19 pandemic.



As scheduled, Zhao Shang Yi Dun ship plans to carry a total of over 12,000 visitors to Quang Ninh by March 2024. There will be many cruise ships bringing Chinese tourists to Vietnam through the Ha Long International Cruise Port next year.



So far, nearly 60 cruise ships with over 70,000 travellers have registered to visit Ha Long in 2024.



Quang Ninh aims to turn tourism into a spearhead and sustainable economic sector and attract at least 25.5 - 26 million visitors, including about 8.6 - 9 million foreigners, by 2030.



It targets between 16 million and 17.5 million tourist arrivals by 2024 and 2025, including at least 3 million and 4.5 million international guests, respectively./.