Residents and workers in the province are willing to be vaccinated no matter the vaccine. As of August 15, Quang Ninh had basically completed the second doses of Verocell vaccine for workers at industrial parks.



Along with workers, residents, and traders, Chinese experts in the province have also received a second shot of Verocell.

Quang Ninh is giving top priority to vaccinating local people in border areas such as Mong Cai city, Binh Lieu district, and Dam Ha district. It has documented very few cases of anaphylaxis caused by the vaccination, and has provided timely treatment when needed.

Uniform measures, including the “5K message” from the Ministry of Health, vaccinations, and examinations, have been implemented around the province. More than 169,000 people have received their first shot of vaccine and over 92,000 have received the second in the seven vaccination phases. This is the largest vaccination campaign ever rolled out in Quang Ninh province, and is expected to help it stay safe to expand production and recover its economy./.

VNA