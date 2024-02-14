Travel Da Lat enjoys growth in tourist arrivals during Tet holiday The resort city of Da Lat welcomed about 153,000 tourist arrivals from February 8 to 12, the first five days of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, rising 22.4% year on year, reported the municipal People’s Committee.

Travel Ha Long port welcomes first int'l cruise ship in the Year of the Dragon Chinese-flagged cruise ship Zhao Shang Yi Dun carrying 600 passengers docked at Ha Long International Cruise Port in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on February 13 (the fourth day of the Lunar New Year)., bringing 600 visitors to the famous tourist destination in the north of Vietnam.

Travel HCM City sees increases in tourist arrivals, revenue during Tet holiday Ho Chi Minh City welcomed around 75,000 tourist arrivals over five days since the start of the Tet holiday (February 8) to February 12, or the third day of the first lunar month, up 15.4% year-on-year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.