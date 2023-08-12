Quang Ninh targets at least 16 million tourists in 2024, including at least 3 million international holidaymakers. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh aims to make its tourism a spearhead and sustainable economic sector by 2030, attracting at least 25.5-26 million visitors, including about 9 million foreigners.

This is part of a newly-approved project on the province’s tourism recovery and sustainable development to 2025, with orientations to 2030.

Under the project, Quang Ninh targets at least 16 million tourists in 2024, including at least 3 million international holidaymakers.

In 2025, Quang Ninh's tourism will switch to a strong development stage, striving to receive about 17.5 million visitors, including at least 4.5 million foreign arrivals.

By 2030, the province will affirm its role as a regional and international tourism hub and a leading tourist destination of Vietnam, with an average annual tourist growth rate of 10-11% in the period 2025-2030.

It is expected that the tourism industry will gradually increase its contribution to the province's GRDP year by year, about 10-11% in 2024, 11-12% in 2025, and 15 % in 2030.

To achieve the targets, Quang Ninh will develop tourism towards green and sustainable growth, associated with the conservation and promotion of traditional cultural values; contribute to maintaining national security and border sovereignty; and ensure social order and safety.

The province will also develop a variety of tourism products and forms based on the value of the world natural heritage of Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay, and other outstanding local tourism resources.

In the first seven months of 2023, Quang Ninh welcomed about 10.8 million visitors, up 54% over the same period in 2022. Foreign visitors to the province were mainly from China, the Republic of Korea, the US, India, France, the UK, Australia, Germany, Malaysia, and Canada./.