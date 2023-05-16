Society Young leaders in Southeast Asia promote innovation in higher education The 2023 Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) Regional Workshop opened in Hanoi on May 16, under the theme of “Innovating International Higher Education”.

Society Da Nang, Quang Binh strengthen measures against IUU fishing Authorities of the central localities of Da Nang and Quang Binh are accelerating inspections and control of local fisheries activities to join national efforts in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, towards having the European Commission (EC)'s “yellow card” warning against Vietnam's seafood exports lifted.

Society Vietjet presents one-year free airfares to Vietnamese women's football team Congratulating the Vietnamese women's football team on their gold medal at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, which is also the fourth consecutive championship at the biggest regional sport event, Vietjet has presented the players and coaches with free airfares within one year on all domestic routes that the airline is operating.