Quang Ninh to become centrally-run city by 2030
Ha Long city in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNS/VNA) – The northeastern province of Quang Ninh will become a centrally-managed city by 2030 with seven subordinate cities, making it a large metropolitan city with regional and international significance.
The Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee has approved the Urban Development Programme of Quang Ninh Province to 2023. The province will develop seven cities within the centrally-run city, districts will not be formed in the city.
This model is unique as there is currently nothing similar explicitly defined in existing legal documents.
Those cities will be linked together by advanced technical infrastructure systems such as urban public transport systems or information and communication technology infrastructure.
The seven subordinate cities include Ha Long, Quang Yen, Uong Bi, Dong Trieu, Cam Pha, Van Don and Mong Cai cities.
Those cities are invested in building socio-economic and technical infrastructure following the criteria of Grade 1 cities by 2030. There are 152 commune-level administrative units, of which there are 77 wards.
The urban population is up to 850,000 people, accounting for 86.7% of the province’s population.
Five other urban areas are Tien Yen, Dam Ha, Binh Lieu, Ba Che and Co To.
According to the programme, Quang Ninh province will qualify to be a centrally-run city by 2023 and will strive to achieve structure and socio-economic development criteria. The other cities also will attempt to meet the criteria of a Grade 1 city.
Currently, Quang Ninh has 13 urban areas of which one city is a Grade 1 provincial-run city.
Along with that, Quang Ninh also has two coastal economic zones and three border gate economic zones. The province's urbanisation rate reaches 67.5%.
By 2030, the province will strive to have 12 administrative units with 12 urban areas, of which, four are Grade 1 cities including Ha Long, Mong Cai, Uong Bi and Cam Pha.
Tien Yen will be a Grade 3 city, Dam Ha, Binh Lieu-Hoanh Mo-Dong Van and Co To will be Grade 4 cities and one city of Grade 5 is Ba Che town.
The urbanisation rate will be over 75%./.