Sci-Tech Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park must serve as hub for hi-tech workforce training The Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park must serve as the country’s hub for hi-tech workforce training, said Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan during her visit to the Hanoi-based park on November 23.

Sci-Tech Vietnam lacks human resources for digital transformation While there is much more data than ever before and digital technologies are growing very fast, there is a huge shortage of human resources, experts have told a conference at the Hoa Sen University in Ho Chi Minh City.

Sci-Tech Vietnam ranks seventh in APICTA Awards 2019 Vietnam has ranked seventh at the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance Awards 2019 (APICTA Awards 2019), the first ever of its kind held in Vietnam.