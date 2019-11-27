Quang Ninh to host Techfest Vietnam 2019
Quang Ninh (VNA) – The national start-up day “Techfest Vietnam 2019” is scheduled to take place in the northern province of Quang Ninh on December 4-6, a local official has announced.
Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Vu Thi Thu Thuy underlined that the hosting of Techfest Vietnam this year offers chances for Quang Ninh to promote its images to international delegates.
She required the provincial Department of Science and Technology to join hands with the National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialisation Development (NATEC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology to organise the event.
Relevant agencies were also asked to ensure the success of the event.
The annual event, which began in 2015, is expected to host 6,000 delegates, including about 800 start-ups, 300 investors and representatives of international investment funds.
Notably, the “Techfest Vietnam 2019” will see the participation of the start-up community, investors and speakers from over 50 countries and territories.
It will help participants to meet with potential customers, investors and experts, as well as share experience and connect Vietnam’s start-up ecosystem with regional ones./.
