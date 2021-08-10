The bomb was safely handled and removed. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

Quang Tri (VNA) - The Mobile Mine Clearance Team of PeaceTrees Vietnam has successfully handled and transported a MK82 bomb weighing 227kg left from the war in the central province of Quang Tri.

The bomb was discovered at a depth of 1.5m in Ho Le hamlet, Huc commune, Huong Hoa district, and removed to a safe place.



During the process of road construction for a wind power project, a worker detected the bomb and informed local authorities. Right after receiving the information, the Mobile Mine Clearance Team sealed off the area and safely handled the bomb.



Quang Tri is the most polluted locality in Vietnam in terms of unexploded ordnance (UXO), which are scattered over 81 percent of its land area and have killed over 3,430 people and injured 5,100 during peacetime./.