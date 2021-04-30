Quang Tri: Flag-raising ceremony held to mark Reunification Day
A flag-raising ceremony was solemnly held by the central province of Quang Tri at the Hien Luong – Ben Hai special national monument on April 30 to mark the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day.
A flag-raising ceremony is solemnly held by the central province of Quang Tri on April 30 to mark the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day. (Photo: VNA)Quang Tri (VNA) – A flag-raising ceremony was solemnly held by the central province of Quang Tri at the Hien Luong – Ben Hai special national monument on April 30 to mark the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day.
At 7:00am, the national flag was raised to the peak of the monument as the national anthem was being played.
This year, the ceremony was scaled down due to fears over COVID-19 spread, with side events such as a traditional boat race and “bai choi” singing events cancelled.
The Hien Luong – Ben Hai special national monument is located at the foot of Hien Luong Bridge across Ben Hai River.
Ben Hai River divided North and South Vietnam after the signing of the Geneva Accords in 1954. Though the river is just over 100m wide, it took 21 years for the Vietnamese people on the two banks to be united.
The river and the bridge are witnesses to the Vietnamese people's fierce but glorious struggle against foreign invaders and a reflection of their desire for and belief in victory.
Quang Tri was one of the most heavily bombed areas during the anti-US resistance war. The province was also renowned for the fierce 81-day-and-night battle at the ancient Quang Tri Citadel./.