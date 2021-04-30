Society Individuals must be held accountable in COVID-19 fight: PM Individuals must be held accountable in COVID-19 response efforts, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during an urgent meeting in Hanoi on April 30 morning after new COVID-19 locally-transmitted cases were founded.

Health State President demands maximum efforts to sustain anti-COVID-19 achievements President Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspected anti-COVID-19 efforts in the central city of Da Nang on April 30, requesting the entire health sector to maximise efforts to maintain the obtained achievements in the coronavirus combat.

Society Con Dao Island to be linked with national grid via submarine cables The Prime Minister has approved a proposal from Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to expand the national grid from the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang to Ba Ria-Vung Tau province’s Con Dao Island via submarine cables.

Society State President visits families of contributors to national reunification in Hanoi State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 29 visited some families in Hanoi whose members took part in the Ho Chi Minh Campaign, which was the peak of the General Offensive and Uprising in the spring of 1975 that led to the South Liberation and National Reunification on April 30 the same year.