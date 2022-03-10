Society Recommendations to help young entrepreneurs surmount difficulties Participants in a dialogue held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 9 underlined the core values of today’s entrepreneurs and measures they should take to adapt to a changing environment so as to accelerate post-pandemic economic recovery and development.

Society UNFPA supports Vietnam’s efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals The Government of Vietnam confirms that the interventions and support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in the period of 2017 – 2021 substantially contributed to Vietnam’s efforts to fulfill the transformative promise of “Leaving No One behind” while achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, heard a meeting in Hanoi on March 10.