Quang Tri handles over 400 explosives
Quang Tri handles over 400 explosives (Photo: VNA)Quang Tri (VNA) – More than 400 explosives have been deactivated in Dong Ha city in the central province of Quang Tri, according to the provincial Military Command.
The explosives were found in the foundation of a household in Tay Tri street in Ward 1.
Right after receiving information from the household, the Military Command’s engineer force conducted inspections at the site.
The team found mortar rounds, shells, M83 and M49 bombs, grenades, and ammunition of various kinds.
The fuses of most of the explosives remained intact when found./.