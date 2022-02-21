Quang Tri: Imports, exports via international border gates soar
Goods imported and exported via La Lay and Lao Bao international border gates in the central province of Quang Tri have surged, particularly after the Lunar New Year holiday.
Vehicles at the Lao Bao international border gate (Photo: VNA)
The customs sub-department of the La Lay border gate in Dakrong district recorded 4,404 vehicles carrying goods via the border gate between January 1 and February 20, up 66 percent year on year.
As a result, the trade turnover reached over 12.6 million USD, an annual increase of nearly 53 percent, including 1.1 million USD worth of exports and 11.5 million USD worth of imports.
Meanwhile, the Lao Bao international gate in Huong Hoa district received more than 21,000 vehicles during the period, with the number starting to soar from February 15. Its total import-export value exceeded 73 million USD, including 13 million USD worth of exports.
Goods for export were mostly construction materials, consumer products, rubber tires, apparel, and fertilisers, among others. Meanwhile, main imports included plaster, live animals, auto parts, motorcycles, solar panels, wood, sugar, soft drinks, rubber, plastic beads, and chemicals.
La Lay links Quang Tri and Salavan province of Laos while Lao Bao connects the province to Savannakhet province./.