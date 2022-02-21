Business Enterprises to declare on digital border gate platform All import-export enterprises and customs agents are required to declare information online on the digital border gate platform before arriving at the Huu Nghi and Tan Thanh international border gates.

Business RoK aids aquaculture productivity enhancement in Vietnam The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) is implementing the first-year technical cooperation project for aquaculture productivity enhancement in Vietnam’s northern provinces.

Business RoK businesses seek investment opportunities in An Giang Businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) visited the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on February 21 to seek partnership opportunities with local firms.