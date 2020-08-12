Quang Tri locks down hamlet due to high risk of COVID-19 infection
Dong Ha city, Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)
Quang Tri (VNA) - Authorities in the central province of Quang Tri have locked down Bau hamlet in Gio Chau commune of Gio Linh district from 9pm on August 11 night.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Hung signed a decision to temporarily lock down the hamlet as it is at high risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
The provincial Department of Health has cooperated with the committee to carry out measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the hamlet.
Local police, soldiers, medical staff and relevant agencies have set up quarantine stations in the hamlet.
On August 11 afternoon, Quang Tri province recorded two more new cases of COVID-19. They were patients 861 and 862. Patient 861 is a 36-year-old woman, residing in Gio Linh district. She had close contact with patients 750 and 833.
Patient 862 is the mother of patient 832. She took care of patient 832 in Quang Tri General Hospital between August 2 and 7.
Patient 832 then became the 16th person to die of COVID-19-related complications in Vietnam on August 11 afternoon. He was suffering from type-1 diabetes, exhaustion and heart failure.
The province has recorded a total of six COVID-19 cases as of August 12 morning, including a death./.