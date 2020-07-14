Hotline: (024) 39411349
Culture - Sports

‘Queen of primates’ through the lens

The red-shanked douc langurs, recognized as ‘queen’ of the primate species, have always been the inexhaustible inspiration of photography and wildlife lovers.
VNA

  • There are more than 400 individuals of red-shanked douc langur living in Son Tra Peninsula, central Da Nang city.

  • They go out to feed at two times during the day, early in the morning and late in the afternoon.

  • The red shanked douc langur, first known in 1771, is on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

  • Vibrant colors of a red-shanked douc langur.

  • Covering over 4,400ha of land, the Son Tra forest habours hundreds of animal species, including the red shanked douc langur which is indigenous to Indochina.

  • Members of the ‘Son Tra Langur Photo Association’ take candid shots of the magnificent primate.

  • If there are any threats to the langurs, they will immediately report to the authorities.

  • The habitat of the langur is usually under the trees.

  • The forest provides the most abundant food supply for the red shanked douc langur between April and June, when trees change their leaves.

  • The langurs live in groups and always follow the "discipline" of the leader.

  • The langurs live in groups and always follow the 'discipline' of the leader.

  • The langurs are the endless inspiration of photographers.

  • International trade on the species is prohibited by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora - CITES.

Other albums