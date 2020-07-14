‘Queen of primates’ through the lens
There are more than 400 individuals of red-shanked douc langur living in Son Tra Peninsula, central Da Nang city.
They go out to feed at two times during the day, early in the morning and late in the afternoon.
The red shanked douc langur, first known in 1771, is on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.
Vibrant colors of a red-shanked douc langur.
Covering over 4,400ha of land, the Son Tra forest habours hundreds of animal species, including the red shanked douc langur which is indigenous to Indochina.
Members of the ‘Son Tra Langur Photo Association’ take candid shots of the magnificent primate.
If there are any threats to the langurs, they will immediately report to the authorities.
The habitat of the langur is usually under the trees.
The forest provides the most abundant food supply for the red shanked douc langur between April and June, when trees change their leaves.
The langurs live in groups and always follow the "discipline" of the leader.
The langurs are the endless inspiration of photographers.
International trade on the species is prohibited by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora - CITES.