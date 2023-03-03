Business Vietnam boasts high potential to become new global production hub: expert Vietnam has high potential to become a new production hub of the world in the context of the current transition of the supply chain, said Dr. Ho Quoc Tuan, a senior lecturer at Bristol University in the UK.

Business Vietnam-Japan Joint Initiative plays role in raising Vietnam’s FDI attractiveness: meeting The Vietnam-Japan Joint Initiative (VJJI) has significantly contributed to improving the domestic business environment and raising Vietnam’s competitiveness in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction, an official from the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has said.

Business Vietnam Airlines, Air France to resume codeshare flights Vietnam Airlines will cooperate with Air France to resume codeshare flights between Vietnam and France from March 26, the Saigon Times has reported.

Business Quang Ninh facilitates investment in industrial parks In 2023, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh has determined enhancing the effectiveness of investment attraction and people’s living conditions as its key tasks.