Rare golden monkey released into forest in Ha Giang
Golden monkeys in Ben En National Park, Thanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)Ha Giang (VNA) – A golden monkey (Macaca mulatta), which is in the list of primates needed to be protected, was released into the Chi San Nature Reserve in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang.
The animal was discovered by a resident in Ha Sua hamlet, Ta Lung commune, Meo Vac district in his family's garden before the Lunar New Year.
After a period of nurturing, the golden monkey grew bigger and stronger, and the family handed it over to the forest ranger force.
In recent times, the force has released numerous rare animals into forest, contributing to protecting those at risk of extinction, enriching the natural environment for primeval forests.
This work also helps to further enhance the community's awareness and social responsibility about the mission of protecting forest animals at risk of threat and extinction./.