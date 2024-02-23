Environment Quang Binh to plant 50,000 indigenous trees in local natural reserve The central province of Quang Binh will plant 50,000 indigenous trees to restore the ecological landscape at Dong Chau-Khe Nuoc Trong Natural Reserve under a project sponsored by Earthworm Foundation, a non-profit organisation which supports global business, farmers and communities to tackle environmental and social challenges around the world.

Environment Tree planting campaign launched to grow Vietnam’s green, sustainable development The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on February 21 launched a tree planting campaign at the Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex in Son Dong district, the northern province of Bac Giang.

Environment Lao Cai takes drastic measures to curb forest fires The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai has taken urgent actions to contain the spread of forest fires within the local Hoang Lien National Park in Sa Pa town and to mitigate potential risks at the scene.

Environment National programme on protection and development of aquatic resources approved Vietnam will investigate and evaluate biodiversity, aquatic resources, and the habitat of aquatic species in Vietnam's waters, including deep sea areas, shallow waters, and underground water areas, under the national programme on protecting and developing aquatic resources until 2030 approved recently by the Prime Minister.