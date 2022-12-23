Environment Project aims at increasing forest coverage in Lang Sen Wetland Reserve The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Lang Sen Wetland Reserve in the Mekong Delta province of Long An held a workshop on December 22 to introduce a project on special-use forest plantation in the reserve.

Environment US announces 29 million USD contract to clean up dioxin at Bien Hoa air base The US Mission to Vietnam, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), on December 20 announced a new contract worth approximately 29 million USD to clean up dioxin contamination at Bien Hoa air base in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Environment WWF helps Mekong Delta localities with climate change adaptation The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Ca Mau provincial Union of Friendship Organisations on December 20 kick-started a project on improving climate resilience of mangrove and agro-ecosystems and communities in the coastal areas of the Mekong Delta.