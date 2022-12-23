Rare primates found in Quang Binh nature reserve
Eight primate species, including rare ones, were discovered in Dong Chau – Khe Nuoc Trong Nature Reserve in the central province of Quang Binh, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Rare primates found in the Dong Chau – Khe Nuoc Trong Nature Reserve. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)
Director of the nature reserve Bach Thanh Hai said the species comprise Nycticebus coucang, Nycticebus pygmaeus, red-faced monkey, pig-tailed monkey, golden monkey, white-cheeked gibbon, brown-shanked douc langur, and Ha Tinh langur.
Of these species, two are fully investigated, including the white-cheeked gibbon with 309 individuals, and between 413-419 brown-shanked douc langurs.
These are species that are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)./.