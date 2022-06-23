Business Vietnam, Thailand strengthen business connectivity Vietnam welcomes Thai enterprises and creates optimal conditions for them to invest in the areas of Thailand’s strengths and Vietnam’s potential, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan affirmed on June 23.

Business Vietnam promotes trade, investment in two Swiss economic hubs The Embassy of Vietnam in Switzerland has promoted trade and investment in the cities of Zurich and Lugano in two separate events held earlier this month with the help of local authorities and corporations Fidinam Group and Bellecapital Group which are doing business in Vietnam.

Business Seafood exporters face challenging second half of 2022: conference Seafood exporters in Vietnam may find the second half of 2022 a challenging period compared to the first due to slowing global economic growth, despite a successful first half of the year, according to a conference held by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

Business National promotion month to begin in mid-November Vietnam Grand Sale 2022, the annual national promotion month programme, is set to take place nationwide from November 15 to December 22.