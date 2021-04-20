World Southeast Asian nations go ahead with COVID-19 vaccination The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson of the US and India's Bharat Biotech, it said on April 20.

ASEAN Indonesia to set up travel corridor with UAE, Qatar Minister Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia Sandiaga Uno has said the Indonesian government planned to establish a travel corridor arrangement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar.

World Int’l community lauds UNSC’s high-level open debate chaired by Vietnam The freshly-concluded High-level Open Debate on "Cooperation between the UN and regional organisations in enhancing confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution" chaired by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in his capacity as President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in April 2021 has been highly evaluated by the international community.

World 30 years of MERCOSUR: Tapping into potential of partnership with Vietnam ​ The Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) celebrated its 30th anniversary on March 26. The treaty set out the basic principles for an ambitious model of integration, aimed at establishing a common market, with free circulation of goods, services, capital and people, and adopting a common trade policy, coupled with macroeconomic coordination and legal harmonisation.