Society Vietnam bags one silver, three bronzes at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2022 All four Vietnamese students competing at the International Biology Olympiad 2022 (IBO 2022) pocketed medals, bringing home one silver and three bronzes, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) reported on July 18.

Society Automatic toll collection compulsory on all expressways from next month All vehicles must use electronic toll collection (ETC) system when travelling on expressways from August 1, according to a notice of the Ministry of Transport (MoT) recently sent to cities and provinces nationwide.

Society Electronics sector to address skills gaps, improve working conditions The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) organised the forum “Decent work and the future of Vietnam’s Electronics Supply Chains” in Hanoi on July 15, involving Government agencies and industry partners.

Society HCM City seeks to set up Department of Food Safety Management The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has proposed the Government upgrade the city’s Food Safety Management Board into a department six years after its establishment to enable the board to perform its tasks optimally.