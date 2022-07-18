Re-burial service held for soldier remains repatriated from Cambodia
The People's Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Long An on July 18 held a memorial and re-burial services at the Vinh Hung - Tan Hung martyrs cemetery in Vinh Hung district for the remains of 42 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in the battlefields in Cambodia during wartime.
Re-burial service held for soldier remains repatriated from Cambodia (Photo: VNA)Long An (VNA) – The People's Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Long An on July 18 held a memorial and re-burial services at the Vinh Hung - Tan Hung martyrs cemetery in Vinh Hung district for the remains of 42 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in the battlefields in Cambodia during wartime.
The remains were found in Cambodia’s Svay Rieng, Pailin, Battambang provinces by Team K73 of the Long An Military Command during the 2021-2022 dry season.
Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Pham Tan Hoa expressed his deep gratitude for the great sacrifices of Vietnamese martyrs in border defence wars, and their contributions to help Cambodia escape from the genocidal regime and carry out the national construction and defence.
According to the provincial People’s Committee, over the past 21 years, thanks to the two governments’ assistance and the active coordination of Cambodian authorities, people and armed forces, Team K73 has found and repatriated more than 2,500 sets of remains of Vietnamese fallen soldiers in Cambodia./.