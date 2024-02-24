Politics HCM City always pays attention to promoting cooperation with Kuwait: Official Ho Chi Minh City always pays attention to promoting cooperation with Kuwait, thus helping to develop Vietnam-Kuwait relations in a comprehensive and practical way and in line with the needs and potential of both sides, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan.

Politics Vietnamese leaders offer greetings to Brunei on National Day President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 23 sent greetings to Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei on the 40th National Day of Brunei Darussalam (February 23, 1984-2024).

Politics Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations on Japanese Emperor’s birthday Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on February 23 sent a message of congratulations to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on his 64th birthday (February 23, 1960 - 2024).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.