Recruitment
The News for Foreign Service Department of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is looking for two qualified foreign copy editors to work with our team to deliver news/ stories for our digital platform.
Requirements:
- Advanced level of written English, native English speakers
- Education: university degree or higher, preferable major in journalism, linguistics or international relations.
- Experience working as a copy editor
- Basic office computer skills, preferable experienced in video editing
- Ability to work under pressure, to tight deadline with rigorous accuracy
Responsibilities:
- Editing news/features/TV bulletin
We offer:
- Reasonable salaries
- A multinational friendly working environment
Interested in this offer? Apply with your CV and a cover letter to domestic.vna@gmail.com
For more information about the VNA, visit en.vietnamplus.vn
Applications close on May 4, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.