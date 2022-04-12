The News for Foreign Service Department of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is looking for two qualified foreign copy editors to work with our team to deliver news/ stories for our digital platform.

Requirements:

- Advanced level of written English, native English speakers

- Education: university degree or higher, preferable major in journalism, linguistics or international relations.

- Experience working as a copy editor

- Basic office computer skills, preferable experienced in video editing

- Ability to work under pressure, to tight deadline with rigorous accuracy

Responsibilities:

- Editing news/features/TV bulletin

We offer:

- Reasonable salaries

- A multinational friendly working environment

Interested in this offer? Apply with your CV and a cover letter to domestic.vna@gmail.com

For more information about the VNA, visit en.vietnamplus.vn

Applications close on May 4, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

