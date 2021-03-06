Society National population database a breakthrough in population management A national database on population, which was launched on February 25, is a breakthrough in population management work in the country.

Society Vice President meets voters in Vinh Long Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh and the National Assembly (NA) deputy delegation of the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long had a meeting with voters in Mang Thit and Tam Binh districts and Vinh Long city on March 4-5 ahead of the 11th session of the 14th NA.

Society Hanoi police summon attackers against foreign women Hanoi police on March 5 summoned three persons suspected of sexually attacking foreign women in Tay Ho district.

Society Tien Giang stepping up administrative reform to foster socio-economic development The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is making efforts to speed up administrative reform, which has so far proven effective in boosting its socio-economic development.