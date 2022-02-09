“Red Spring” festival to kick off on February 12
The 15th edition of the Xuan Hong (Red Spring) blood donation festival will take place from February 12 – 20, the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) has announced.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th edition of the annual Xuan Hong (Red Spring) blood donation festival will take place from February 12 – 20, the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) has announced.
This year’s event is expected to draw the participation of 10,000 people and collect 7,000 units of blood from donors at five locations across the capital city of Hanoi.
The organisers said COVIDd-19 prevention and control regulations will be strictly implemented during the festival.
Blood donors should make a pre-registration via the site https://hienmau.vn/events/lehoixuanhong/ or the app "Hien mau" for receiving the best support from the organisers.
The Xuan Hong festival is one of the year’s largest annual blood donation events. It was jointly launched by the Hanoi Youth Association for Blood Donation and the NIHBT in 2008, and conducted nationwide in 2010.
It aims to help address the shortage of blood for treatment during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
Over the past 15 years, as many as 91,765 units of blood have been collected./.