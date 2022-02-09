Society Probe launched to search origin of fake news on peacekeeping officer’s death The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations is joining hands with relevant agencies to identify a person who posted fake news on social media stating that a Vietnamese peacekeeper passed away in Uganda, the Department announced on February 9.

Society Motorbike taxi services returns in Hanoi Motorbike taxi services have been allowed to resume operations in Hanoi after a six-month hiatus to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to the municipal Department of Transport.

Society Workers in IPs, EPZs to get housing rental support for three months A support package worth 6.6 trillion VND (290.4 million USD) will be spent on providing housing rental subsidies for labourers who are working in industrial parks (IPs), export processing zones (EPZs) and key economic regions, according to the Ministry of Labour Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Society Three bridges planned to improve transportation in HCM City Three new bridges in HCM City are expected to make travel more convenient, improve regional connectivity and reduce traffic jams.