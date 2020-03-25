Business Vietnam’s two-month cashew exports to US up Vietnam’s cashew exports to the US in the first two months of the year rose by 21 percent in volume to 17,900 tonnes and 3.6 percent in value to 126.2 million USD year-on-year, according to the General Department of Customs.

Business Ministry addresses land issues to boost SOEs’ equitisation As issues related to land use rights still hinder State-owned enterprises (SOEs) from executing equitisation on time, the finance ministry has built a draft to amend the current decree regulating land issues.