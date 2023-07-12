Business Vietjet Air to run more flights to Australia Budget carrier Vietjet Air plans to gradually increase the number of its round-trip flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Australia to 17 per week, in a bid to meet high travel demand during the peak season.

Business Vietnam grabs attention of pharmaceutical companies from RoK A delegation of pharmaceutical companies from the Republic of Korea (RoK) has visited Vietnam to seek chances for strengthening business partnerships, according to the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association (KPBMA).

Business Vietravel Airlines to receive fifth aircraft Vietravel Airlines, a member of Vietravel Corporation, will receive and put into use its fifth aircraft in mid-August, and further expand its fleet to six within this year, according to the airline’s representative.

Business Samsung Engineering offers to provide environment solutions to Long An province Samsung Engineering of the Republic of Korea (RoK) wants to provide environment solutions to the Mekong Delta province of Long An, the company’s Executive Vice President Han Sangdeog said at a meeting with Long An officials on July 10.