Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,772 VND/USD on July 12, down 15 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,882 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,506 VND/USD.
On the contrary, the opening-hour rates at commercial banks rose.
At 8:45am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,490 VND/USD (buying) and 23,860 VND/USD (selling), both up 40 VND from the end of July 11.
BIDV also added 40 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,540 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,840 VND/USD./.