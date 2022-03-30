Reference exchange rate down 16 VND on March 30
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,135 VND/USD on March 30. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,135 VND/USD on March 30, down 16 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,830 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,430 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks showed a declining trend.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,700 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,010 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the closing-hour rates on March 29.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 22,730 VND/USD (buying) and 23,010 VND/USD (selling)./.