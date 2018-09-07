Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 22,686 VND/USD on September 7, down 2 VND compared to the previous day.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,366 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,006 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks remained relatively stable on the day.Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,275 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,355 VND/USD, unchanged from September 6.BIDV reduced its rates by 5 VND to 23,270 VND/USD (buying) and 23,350 VND/USD (selling).Meanwhle, Vietinbank increased both rates by 6 VND to 23,269 VND/USD (buying) and 23,349 VND/USD (selling).-VNA