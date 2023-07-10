Business Infographic Vietnam gains 2.3 billion USD from rice exports in H1 Vietnam's rice export value rose 34.7% year-on-year to 2.3 billion USD in the first six months of this year. Rice export volume was estimated at 4.27 million tonnes, up 22.2% over the same period last year.

Business First commercial seaplane flight to Co To Island conducted The first commercial flight by seaplane from Tuan Chau Island to Co To Island in the northern province of Quang Ninh was conducted on July 9, marking the first service of its kind connecting two islands in Vietnam.

Business Vietnam becomes largest ASEAN trading partner of Cambodia: media Vietnam became the largest trading partner of Cambodia among members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the first five months of 2023 as bilateral trade made up nearly 50% of the total between Cambodia and ASEAN members during the period.

Business Vietnam seeks stronger green finance ties with Luxembourg A delegation of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) led by Minister Ho Duc Phoc paid a working visit to Luxembourg from July 5 to 8.