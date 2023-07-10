Reference exchange rate down 23 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,810 VND/USD on July 10, down 23 VND from the last working day of the previous week (July 7).
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,810 VND/USD on July 10, down 23 VND from the last working day of the previous week (July 7).
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,920 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,544 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates all declined.
At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,440 VND/USD (buying) and 23,810 VND/USD (selling).
BIDV cut 55 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,510 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,810 VND/USD.
During the week from July 3-7, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend except for Tuesday (July 4). It ended the week up 115 VND./.