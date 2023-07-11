Reference exchange rate down 23 VND on July 11
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,787 VND/USD on July 11, down 23 VND from the last previous day.
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,787 VND/USD on July 11, down 23 VND from the last previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,897 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,521 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates fluctuated.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,450 VND/USD (buying) and 23,820 VND/USD (selling), up 10 VND from the end of July 10.
Meanwhile, BIDV lowered both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,500 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,800 VND/USD./.