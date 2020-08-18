Business MG sports cars debut in Vietnam TC Services Vietnam and Malaysian multinational group Tan Chong debuted the famed MG sports car brand in Vietnam on August 17 and opened five agents around the country.

Business Banking sector looks to promote non-cash payment Promoting non-cash payment, digital banking, and green banking is the direction of the banking sector in the 2020-2025 tenure, State Bank Governor Le Minh Hung told a meeting in Hanoi on August 17.

Business Taxes lost from e-commerce sector during COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic has become a golden opportunity for e-commerce trading floors, as well as social networks such as Facebook. However, the country has lost billions of dong in tax revenue due to e-commerce as there are no specific regulations on the sector.

Business Real estate bond issuances hit 2 billion USD in H1 Enterprises in the real estate sector issued some 45.59 trillion VND (around 2 billion USD) worth of bonds in the first half of this year, equal to 80 percent of the figure in 2019 as a whole.