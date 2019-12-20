Business Hanoi, AEON join hands to cut out single-use plastic from supermarkets Hanoi’s Department of Industry and Trade and AEON Vietnam Co., Ltd will work together to reduce single-use plastics in supermarkets and AEON Mall Ha Dong under a project launched on December 19.

Business Finance Ministry responds to Moody’s latest rating action The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance (MoF) on December 18 said Moody's Investors Service’s decision to confirm Vietnam’s rating at Ba3 but change the outlook to negative was not appropriate, given it is grounded on an isolated incident and does not adequately recognise the Vietnamese Government’s instituted policies and procedures to ensure smooth and timely debt repayment on government guaranteed borrowings.

Business Bac Ninh holds fair to promotes made-in-Vietnam goods The northern province of Bac Ninh is hosting its second made-in-Vietnam fair under the programme of encouraging the consumption of Vietnamese products.

Business Forestry export expected to hit record 11.3 billion USD in 2019 The forestry sector expects to earn an estimated 11.3 billion USD from exports this year, a year-on-year rise of 20 percent, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan.