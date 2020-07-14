Reference exchange rate revised down
Transactions at Vietcombank (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,216 VND per USD on July 14, down 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,912 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,519 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from July 13
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,090 VND/USD and 23,270 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank cut both rates by 3 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,072 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,272 VND/USD./.