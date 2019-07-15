Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam revised its daily reference exchange rate up by 4 VND from the end of last week to 23,063 VND/USD on the morning of July 15.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,755 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,371 VND/USD.At 8:25, Vietcombank and BIDV posted the buying rate at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of last week.Techcombank kept their rates unchanged from the end of last week, offering 23,120 VND/USD (buying), and 23,260 VND/USD (selling).-VNA