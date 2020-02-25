Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on February 25
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,245 VND per USD on February 25, up 2 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,245 VND per USD on February 25 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,245 VND per USD on February 25, up 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,940 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,545 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw sharp increases.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,180 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,250 VND/USD, up 35 VND from February 24.
BIDV added 40 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,210 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,350 VND/USD.
Techcombank also raised both rates by 32 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,192 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,352 VND/USD./.