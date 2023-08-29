Reference exchange rate up 21 VND on August 29
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,963 VND/USD on August 29, up 21 VND from the previous session.
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,161 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,764 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,900 VND/USD (buying) and 24,170 VND/USD (selling), both up 10 VND from the end of August 28.
BIDV also raised both rates by 15 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,965 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,265 VND/USD./.