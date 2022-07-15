Society Proportion of online public services grows 1.6 times The proportion of online administrative services hit 45.78% as of June, an annual growth of 1.6 times from the same period last year.

Business Vietnamese firms partner to develop telecom services, e-payment in Cambodia Metfone, the Cambodia-based affiliate of the military-run telecom group Viettel, and Angkok Dairy Products Co.Ltd (Angkormilk), two Vietnamese-invested firms, on July 14 signed a strategic cooperation agreement to develop telecommunications services and e- payments in Cambodia.

Business Infographic Added value of industrial sector up 8.48% in H1 2022 The added value of the industrial sector rose 8.48% in the first half of 2022 against the same period last year, with manufacturing and processing up 9.66%.

Business Philippine central bank raises interest rate for third straight month The central bank of the Philippines on July 14 announced a surprise interest rate hike - the increase for the third month in a row.