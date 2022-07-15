Reference exchange rate up 24 VND on July 15
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,225 VND/USD on July 15, up 24 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,921 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,528 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks went up.
At 8:40am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,560 VND/USD, both up 15 VND from July 14.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,275 VND/USD (buying) and 23,555 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from July 11-15, the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollars was adjusted down on Monday but then up on all the remaining days. It ended the week up 55 VND./.