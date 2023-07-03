Business Digital transformation imperative in trading sector Digital transformation is vital for businesses in the trading sector to stay competitive in today’s market, and they need to focus their resources and implement it methodically to derive greater efficiency, heard a symposium in Ho Chi Minh City last week.

Business Vietnam set to become Southeast Asia renewable energy leader: conference With its abundant resources and soaring demand for clean energy, Vietnam is poised to become a regional leader in renewable energy, heard a recent conference organised by Forbes Vietnam.

Business Becamex targets profit up 32% Investment and Industrial Development Corporation (Becamex) targets to earn a profit after tax of 2.26 trillion VND (95.8 million) this year, an increase of 32% compared to 2022, besides increasing charter capital to 20-30 trillion VND.

Business French firms eye maritime economic cooperation with Vietnam A seminar on boosting economic cooperation between French enterprises and Vietnam was held in Lorient city of the Bretagne region on June 30 by the Chamber of Commerce of Industry (CCI) of Morbihan province with the participation of representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy and Ministry of Trade and Investment Planning in France as well as local businesses.