Politics Party leader demands continued efforts to ensure peaceful, happy life for people The Central Public Security Party Committee (CPSPC) held a conference in Hanoi on December 20 to review task performance in 2023 and outline orientations and duties for next year.

Politics Vietnam, France hold defence strategy and cooperation dialogue Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and Director General for International Relations and Strategy at the French Ministry of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo co-chaired the third Vietnam-France defence strategy and cooperation dialogue in Paris on December 18.