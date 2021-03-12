At the ground-breaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hoa Binh (VNA) - The Military Command of the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh organised a ground-breaking ceremony on March 12 for a project to upgrade a revolutionary historical relic site associated with the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP).

The project aims to preserve and uphold the values of the site, thus demonstrating the solidarity, time-honoured relations, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, said Colonel Nguyen Quoc Toan, Commander of the provincial Military Command.

The site is located within the headquarters of the Military Command in Hoa Binh city, where the Lao People’s Party (now the LPRP) held political training and a preparatory session for its second congress in December 1971.



Covering an area of nearly 1,000 sq.m, the project will upgrade a traditional house and hall as well as other facilities, with funding of around 47.1 billion VND (2 million USD) sourced from local and central budgets.



The provincial People’s Committee has assigned the Military Command as the main investor.



Once open, the site will help educate the younger generations about the revolutionary traditions and the friendship between the two countries./.