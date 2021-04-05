Politics Vietnam will continue making new miracles: new State President The National Assembly elected Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Politburo member of the 13th tenure and a deputy of the 14th legislature, as State President for the 2016-2021 term on April 5 morning, during the 14th legislature’s 11th sitting.

Politics Congratulations on 25th anniversary of Vietnam-Ireland diplomatic relations State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has cabled a congratulatory message to Irish President Michael Daniel Higgins on the occasion of the 25th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Ireland diplomatic ties (April 5, 1996 – 2021).

Politics New Prime Minister takes oath of office The Government will maintain efforts to build a socialist state ruled by law and of the people, by the people, for the people, newly-elected Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed while taking the oath of office on April 5.

