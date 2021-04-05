Relief of Vice State President, some NA Standing Committee members discussed
The 14th National Assembly's 11th session on April 5 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The National Assembly (NA) continued discussing personnel work during its ongoing 11th session on April 5, during which new State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc submitted to the legislature the relief of the Vice State President.
On behalf of the NA Standing Committee, Standing NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man submitted to the legislative body the relief of several members of the standing committee, the heads of several NA committees, the NA General Secretary, and the State Auditor General.
NA deputies then discussed in groups the relief of these posts. The result of the group discussions will be reported on April 6.
The legislature will then conduct the relief of the posts by secret ballot, and NA deputies will discuss and approve resolutions on their relief.
Also on the morning of April 6, the State President will submit a candidate list for the NA to elect a new Vice State President. Meanwhile, Man will submit a list of candidates to elect some members of the NA Standing Committee.
Deputies will then discuss in groups the candidacy for the posts of the Vice State President and several NA Standing Committee members.
Also on April 5, with 462 votes out of 466 legislators present at the sitting, or 96.25 percent of NA deputies, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh was elected Prime Minister for the 2016-2021 tenure./.