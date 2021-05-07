Remains of martyrs repatriated from Laos reburied in Nghe An, Thanh Hoa
Authorities in the north-central province of Nghe An held a ceremony at the martyrs’ cemetery in Nghi Loc district on May 7 to rebury the remains of 95 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos.
The sets of remains were found in Vientiane, Xiangkhouan and Xaisomboun provinces during a search campaign in the 2020-2021 dry season.
Nine sets of remains have been identified.
At the memorial service, Vice Chairman of the Nghe An Provincial People’s Committee Bui Dinh Long spoke highly of the efforts of officers and soldiers in the repatriation team and the provincial Military High Command in the search for and reburial of the remains, and voiced his gratitude to authorities in Laos and relevant agencies of both countries.
Since 1984, Nghe An has worked on the task with three localities in Laos and repatriated more than 12,300 remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts.
On the same day, a memorial service was held at Dong Tam martyrs’ cemetery in Ba Thuoc district in neighboring Thanh Hoa province to rebury 15 sets of remains retrieved from Laos’ Houaphanh province by a team of the Thanh Hoa Military High Command in the 2020-2021 dry season.
The repatriation team carried out the task in five districts in Houaphanh./.