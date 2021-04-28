Remembering Truong Sa when April comes
Vietnamese naval soldiers patrol to safeguard national sovereignty (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - When April comes, the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago seems to get closer to the mainland. The feeling comes to Vietnamese people not only because the Truong Sa Liberation Anniversary falls in April, but also because working delegations start visiting the archipelago during the month, bringing the love, trust, and pride of all people around the country for the soldiers on duty day and night to safeguard the country’s sacred sovereignty.
For those with the honour of visiting Truong Sa at this time, the nearby seas and sky above are calmer and clearer. Soldiers and people on the islands are busy participating in emulation movements for the anniversary of the liberation of Truong Sa.
A national flag made of ceramic on the roof of a cultural house on Truong Sa Lon (Big Truong Sa) island (Photo: VNA)This year, on the occasion of the 46th anniversary (April 29, 1975-2021) of its liberation, the joy of Truong Sa soldiers and people has been multiplied, as the country has successfully organised the 13th National Party Congress and is preparing for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils in the 2021-2026 tenure.
About 250 nautical miles from the mainland, Truong Sa is a firm “fortress” in the middle of the East Sea protecting Vietnam’s sacred territorial sovereignty and territorial waters. Since ancient times, Vietnamese people have left a footprint on the archipelago through fishing activities and ships taking shelter from storms. This is not only evidence but also historical and legal foundations to affirm Vietnam’s national sovereignty over the Truong Sa archipelago and its surrounding waters.
An Bang island of the Truong Sa archipelago (Photo: VNA)The Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa archipelagos are part of Vietnam’s sacred territory. Forty-six years after liberation, Truong Sa has continuously received attention from the Party, State, all-level leaders, and people nationwide.
It has been received a facelift, with infrastructure for its residents and soldiers being built or upgraded, such as wind and solar energy systems, telephone networks, schools, medical stations, and a fisheries logistics centre. This not only improves the living conditions of soldiers and people on the island district, but also provides a solid base for fishermen operating in Vietnam’s waters, thus contributing to firmly protecting national sovereignty over the sea and islands./.