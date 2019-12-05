Business Shrimp exports slip further in 2019, better outlook expected next year Vietnam’s shrimp exports continued to shrink over the last 11 months in the face of fierce competition from other major exporters. But it is expected to make its way back next year with the EU-Vietnam trade deal coming into force.

Business Vietnam exports 3.72 million tonnes of crude oil in 11 months Vietnam shipped abroad more than 3.72 million tonnes of crude oil worth over 1.87 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2019, up 3.3 percent in volume but down 8.4 percent in value year-on-year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Hong Kong firm eyes 80-mln-USD wind power project in Thanh Hoa Representatives of the Hong Kong-based Envision Energy recently paid a visit to Thanh Hoa to discuss a wind power energy project in the central province.

Business Vietjet Air to increase flights during Tet holiday Budget carrier Vietjet Air said on December 5 that it plans to add nearly 1,200 flights to meet the high demand for travel during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.