Business Reference exchange rate up 29 VND on January 28 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,099 VND/USD on January 28, up 29 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Agriculture sector's growth in 2021 Agriculture sector overcame difficulties caused by Covid-19 to enjoy strong growth, with crop cultivation restructured properly in 2021.

Business Border gate congestion warning function launched on national single-window portal A new warning function for cargo congestion at border gates was launched on the national single window portal on January 27, said the General Department of Vietnam Customs.