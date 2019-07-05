The Vietnam Motor Show 2019 is expected to attract 200,000 visitors. (Source: baodautu.vn)

The Vietnam Motor Show 2019 (VMS 2019), to be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre from October 23-27, will be a chance for local consumers to see latest models from many renowned automobile brands and breakthrough technologies in the industry.According to Chairman of Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) Toru Kinoshita, brands to attend the event include Audi, Ford, Jaguar, Honda, Land Rover, Lexus, Mecedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Suzuki, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.Besides, the exhibition will see the attendance of hundreds of suppliers in supporting industries, and spare parts.Particularly, a smart mobile app will be deployed to help the visitors keep close watch of all activities during the event and choose the shows they want to attend. Besides, the app enables automobile brands to provide information for their potential customers.The VMS, held by the VAMA in collaboration with the Vehicle Importers Vietnam Association (VIVA), is expected to attract some 200,000 visitors, and millions of live streaming video viewers-VNA