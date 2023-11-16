Business Mekong Connect 2023 Forum looks to green economic development The two-day Mekong Connect 2023 Forum is underway in Ho Chi Minh City, highlighting the connection of supply and value chains between the southern metropolis and 13 Mekong Delta localities towards a green and sustainable economy.

Business Vietnam's M&A attractive to foreign investors An influx of new capital from European and US firms into Vietnam has become noticeable, with the local mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market expected to maintain its attractiveness despite its relatively modest scale.

Business Remittance flows forecast to increase in year-end months: experts Remittances to Vietnam has been on the rise since the outset of 2023, and will continue to increase in the remaining months of the year, especially ahead of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet holidays), according to experts.