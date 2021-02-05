Requiem for fallen soldiers held in Long An
A requiem for soldiers was held in the southern province of Long An on February 5 on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
A requiem for soldiers was held in the southern province of Long An on February 5 on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival. (Photo: VNA)Long An (VNA) – A requiem for soldiers was held in the southern province of Long An on February 5 on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
The provincial cemetery is the resting place of nearly 4,000 soldiers who laid down their lives for national liberation and defence through different periods of time.
The requiem aims to pay tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national liberation and defence while praying for favourable weather conditions and peace for the nation in the new year.
It also offers a chance to review the country’s history, honour national heroes and educate young generations about patriotism./.