Vietnamese people, Buddhists and youths gather to pray for the fallen heroes in a solemn requiem at Phat Tich Pagoda in Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)



– The Vietnamese communities in Laos and the Republic of Korea on July 27 held grand requiems to pay tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives to the nation on the occasion of the 72nd War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).In Laos, Vietnamese people, Buddhists and youths gathered to pray for the fallen heroes in a solemn requiem at Phat Tich Pagoda in Vientiane. The event was organised by the Vietnamese community association in Vientiane and the Vietnam Business Association for Cooperation and Investment in Laos (BACI).In his remarks at the requiem, head of Phat Tich Pagoda Venerable Thich Minh Quang said the event provides an opportunity for Buddhist followers and Vietnamese people to demonstrate their gratitude towards Vietnamese soldiers who fell down during the national struggle for independence, particularly those died defending the country’s Gac Ma reef.It is also an opportunity to remind the younger generations of Vietnam’s undeniable sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos, he said.He called Buddhist followers and Vietnamese people in Laos and back home to stay united to safeguard Vietnam’s territorial integrity.For his part, Major General Khamhom Sengbualom, Vice President of the Laos War Veterans’ Association, said Vietnam and Laos have a special friendship today because the two countries have gone through lots of hardships together. The two have always been willing to sacrifice for each other and stood by each other’s side against common enemies, he noted.He reiterated that the Parties and States of Vietnam and Laos would forever remember the fallen heroes, and asked the young people to continue nurturing the Vietnam–Laos relations.A similar event took place at Heungryunsa Buddhist Temple in Incheon, the RoK, on the same day. It was organised by the Vietnam Buddhist culture centre in the RoK and the Vietnam Buddhist association in the RoK with the support from the Embassy of Vietnam. –VNA